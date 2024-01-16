Burkina Faso Starts 2023 AFCON On High Note

When it was looking like the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) would record its first goalless draw since the competition started in Ivory Coast on January 13, Burkina Faso grabbed a 1-0 win late in the game.

Burkina Faso, who lost to Nigeria in the final of the tournament in 2013, opened their 2023 AFCON campaign in Group D against Mauritania at the Stade Bouaké.

Earlier today, January 16, the two teams struggled under the unfriendly weather in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, without any goal in the regulation time.

After the regular 90 minutes of football, Burkina Faso continued to push for the winner until they were awarded a penalty after a review from a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Bertrand Traoré, a 28-year-old Burkinabè forward who currently plays for Premier League club Aston Villa, converted the penalty kick in the 96th minute.

The 1-0 win over Mauritania means that Burkina Faso are currently topping Group D with three points in one game, two points above Angola and Algeria who played a 1-1 draw last night.

The Burkinabès will take on Algeria in their next group-stage game on Saturday, January 20. While Mauritania will take on Angola on the said date.

Burkina Faso will play their last group stage game on January 23 against Angola.