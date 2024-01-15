What I Will Do If Tinubu Offers Me Appointment – Daniel Bwala (Video)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has disclosed that he would appreciate and accept an appointment from President Bola Tinubu if he is offered any position.

Bwala, who served as a campaign spokesperson to the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, made the disclosure on Sunday during an interview with Channels TV.

Recently, Bwala visited President Tinubu in the Aso Rock Villa, sparking rumours of a possible defection even as he promised to support the president’s agenda.

But speaking during the interview on Sunday, Bwala clarified that though he would take an appointment from Tinubu if he is offered one, he is not supporting the President because he is hoping for an appointment.

According to him, adding value to the Tinubu government has nothing to do with securing an appointment in government or not.

The PDP chieftain also disclosed during the interview that President Tinubu has not promised him anything. He also questioned the benefits he has gotten by being with Atiku.

Story continues below advertisement

See the video.