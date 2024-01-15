Uzodimma’s Inauguration: Tinubu Meets Obasanjo In Imo State [Photos]

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for the first time after emerging winner in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the duo met in Owerri during the swearing-in of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for a second term.

Recall that Tinubu and Obasanjo had a sour relationship in the past but settled the rift before the 2023 presidential election when the former visited the ex-president in Ota, Ogun State, to solicit support for his presidential bid.

Despite Tinubu’s visit, Obasanjo supported the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the last election.

In the photos from Uzodinma’s inauguration, Tinubu hugged and shook hands with Obasanjo.

Meanwhile, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has clarified that he did not engage in any private discussions with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo during the latter’s closed-door meeting with Ohanaeze chieftains in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Iwuanyanwu made this statement during an interview on Arise Television.

The meeting, which took place at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, sparked curiosity due to its private nature and the status of the attendees.

According to the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, the meeting involved discussions on “issues of mutual interest” between the former President and the Ohanaeze chieftains.

Emuchay described the meeting as symbolic and crucial, noting that it led to fruitful deliberations.

However, he refrained from providing specific details about the topics discussed during the visit.

Story continues below advertisement

The meeting and Iwuanyanwu’s subsequent clarification indicate the ongoing engagement of prominent leaders in addressing issues concerning the Igbo community and Nigeria at large.