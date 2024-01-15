Policemen Not Permitted To Search Citizens Phones – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has made a definitive statement regarding the conduct of police officers, specifically stating that they are not authorized to search the phones of Nigerian citizens.

This directive was shared during his recent visit to Melody FM, 107.7FM, at Iyana-Ipaja on Wednesday.

In a Sunday statement released by the management of Melody FM and signed by Kunle Babarinde, Commissioner Adegoke highlighted that the Police Force has a designated cyber section responsible for handling such matters.

He clarified that if a police officer harbours any suspicion, the proper protocol is to take the individual to a police station, where the phone can be searched under appropriate supervision and procedures.

He also reiterated that bail remains free and encouraged the public to report any incidents of corruption among police officers.

The Commissioner of Police was quoted, “If you feel you have been cheated by a policeman or a policeman engaged in corruption, kindly report the policeman to his DPO. If the DPO is not forthcoming, report to the Area Commander. I believe your case will be solved but if you still feel cheated, please report to me directly. My phone number is open to all Lagosians.

“No policeman has the right to beat citizens. You, the people, are the government’s employers; your taxes support us. Thus, we have to treat you with the appropriate decency.

Story continues below advertisement

“On the issue of searching phones, no policeman has the right to search your phone. If a policeman suspects anything on your phone, he will take you to the station to search the phone. We have a cyber department that deals with all that.”