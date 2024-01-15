Photos: See How Imo Residents Turned Out As Tinubu Storms Uzodimma’s Inauguration

Residents of Imo State on Monday, shunned the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as they turned out in their numbers for the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term.

Naija News reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu travelled to Owerri after observing the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja and was received at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri by the Governor and other top federal and state officials.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, were among those who accompanied the President to Imo State.

President Tinubu commissioned the newly reconstructed Airport Road in Owerri before the inauguration.

According to Channels TV, many residents were seen dressed in colourful and traditional attire in the streets of the state capital, Owerri, for the event being held at Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Inside the stadium, some citizens were also waiting for the event to start properly, creating a carnival-like atmosphere with singing and dancing.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma of the APC was re-elected in the November 11, 2023 election.

He polled 540,308 votes to defeat Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 71 503, and Nneji Achonu of the Labour Party (LP), who got 64,081 votes, and others.

The LP and PDP both rejected the results, but Uzodimma extended an olive branch to the opposition candidates in his acceptance speech, calling on them to support him for the development of the state.