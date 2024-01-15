Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 15th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 15th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The seven major oil marketers in Nigeria have registered with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for the lifting and distribution of refined petroleum products produced by the $20bn plant. Dealers under the aegis of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria confirmed on Sunday that with the registration, they would commence the distribution of fuel produced from the facility once the commercial terms are sorted.

Vanguard: As more multinational companies exit Nigeria over exchange rate volatility, economists and other Investment analysts fear that more businesses may face similar fate as the amount of banks’ deposits with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) otherwise known as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) soared by 45.51 percent in the nine months to September 2023.

The Nation: There was no trade-off with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over Friday’s Supreme Court verdict which reversed the sack of Governors Abba Yusuf (Kano) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), the All Progressives Congress (APC) said yesterday. The party said what played out at the weekend was purely a legal matter, which was decided by the highest court.

Daily Trust: Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, has announced the raising of N50 million ransom for the remaining abducted sisters of Al-Kadriyar family. Daily Trust had reported how bandits invaded Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday night, and abducted a man and his six daughters.

