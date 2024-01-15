Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Solar Generator From Kaduna Mosque

A suspected thief of a solar-powered generator and its battery, which supplies a Juma’at mosque in Hunkuyi, Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been apprehended by police operatives.

According to the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, the suspect, identified as Basiru Rabiu from Sabon Gari, Hunkuyi, was caught when the locals grew suspicious of his activities near the mosque.

Hassan disclosed in a statement on Sunday that following his arrest, Rabiu confessed to stealing the solar-powered generator and its battery after a thorough investigation.

Additionally, the suspect disclosed that he had also stolen the same property from Nahuce village and sold it to an individual named Mansir Umar.

The receiver of the stolen items has also been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

Meanwhile, a mentally unstable man who was brought to a church for deliverance wounded another worshipper with a cutlass and inflicted him with a deep injury.

The unfortunate incident occurred in a church located in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to Punch, the pastor was conducting a deliverance service on the man when he picked up a cutlass from the altar and macheted the victim.

A source in the church said, “The man of God claimed he could heal the madman and started praying. As the prayers were going on, the insane man, during a struggle with the pastor and other members of the church, picked up a cutlass from the altar and macheted one of the worshippers.”

Further reports have indicated that the relatives of the mentally challenged man had been invited for interrogation.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident when contacted

Ikenga said, “The Anambra State Police Command today 14/1/2024 arrested the owner of a church in Obosi where an insane man picked a cutlass and gave a deep cut to a member of the church during a deliverance service.“Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to a hospital and he is currently responding to treatment. Preliminary information revealed that the man of God claimed he could heal the madman and started praying.

“As the prayers were ongoing, the insane man, during a struggle with the pastor and other members/witnesses, picked up a cutlass from the altar and wounded one of the members.

“Furthermore, the suspected unsound mind has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication, and his relatives are under interrogation in safe custody.

“Further details shall be communicated, please.”