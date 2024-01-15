Japa: UK Releases List Of Companies Eligible To Sponsor Nigerians’ Work Visa In 2024

The United Kingdom has recently revised its list of companies and organizations granted licenses to sponsor skilled immigrants via the temporary worker immigration pathway.

According to the latest details on its website, the most recent update on January 12, 2024, reflects an expansion in the approved companies to a total of 99,856.

There was a notable rise of 31,226 companies, surpassing the previous count of 68,630 approved as of January 2023.

The list encompasses a diverse range of industries, including technology, commerce, education, media and advertising, and engineering, among others.

Under the skilled worker route, eligible categories include charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

In a note on its website, the UK government said: “This document lists worker and temporary worker sponsors. It includes information about the category of workers they’re licensed to sponsor and their sponsorship rating.

Interested individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s website and search for job vacancies.

Some of the companies include:

1. RSS Express Ltd T/A Ledbury Fuel Service Station

2. IECC Care (Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited)

3. AboutCare Hastings Ltd, £ ESS Ltd, Architect UK Ltd

4. Home Accommodation Services Ltd

5. Ur Eaz Ltd, Infiniti Limited

6. Brunswick Stores Limited

7. Plus Care Ltd, 003 Ltd

8. 0086 Ltd, 00Nation Limited

9. 01 Accounting Services Ltd

10. 012 Global Ltd

11. 023 Ltd

12. 0xA Technologies Ltd

13. 1 Ace Training Limited

14. 1 and 1 Rougamo Limited

15. 1 and 5 Tech Ltd

16. 1 Answer Insurance Services Ltd, among others.

Download the full list here