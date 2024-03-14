Japa: Doctors Fault FG Ban On Leave Of Absence

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have voiced their opposition against the Federal Government’s recent prohibition on granting leaves of absence to healthcare professionals seeking employment abroad.

Naija News recalls that the policy, unveiled by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is part of efforts to stem the tide of healthcare workers leaving the country, a phenomenon widely known as ‘Japa’.

According to Punch Newspaper, Dr. Alausa said that health workers now must resign if they wish to pursue opportunities overseas, a directive emanating from an Executive Order by President Bola Tinubu aimed at tackling the brain drain crisis in the health sector.

The President of NARD, Dr Dele Abdullahi, and the National Chairman of JOHESU, Dr Kabiru Minjibir, criticized the government’s strategy as insufficient and simplistic. They argue that it overlooks the fundamental issues driving healthcare professionals to seek better opportunities abroad.

Highlighting the inadequacy of the government’s approach, Dr. Abdullahi pointed out, “Healthcare workers leaving the country don’t take leave of absence, most of them resign and some abscond. Most of the people taking leave of absence are the ones going to come back… What if the leave of absence is to go for training within the country?” He stressed that addressing the “push factors” such as insecurity, poor working conditions, and low remuneration is crucial for retaining healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

Dr. Minjibir echoed these sentiments, stating, “We do not support the minister’s statement because what they need to do to tackle brain drain is to address the issues on the ground, and not to be issuing provocative statements… let them address the issues so that health workers can stop travelling abroad to seek greener pastures.”