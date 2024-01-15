Effectively Investigate Wave Of Kidnapping – Amnesty International Tells Tinubu

Rights group, Amnesty International has tasked the President Bola Tinubu led government to effectively investigate the rising spate of kidnapping and killings across the country.

Making this call in a statement released on its official X account on Monday, the right group lamented that Nigerians were now living in fear.

Naija News reports that the right group said the current epidemic of kidnapping was a testament to the failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect the lives of its citizens.

The statement by Amnesty International read, “President Bola Tinubu must take all lawful measures to end the cycle of violence and fear people in Nigeria are living under today, by effectively investigating waves of kidnapping and killings and bringing those suspected of responsibility to justice.

“Many families choose not to report cases of kidnapping after paying ransom for fear of reprisals and as a result many incidents go undocumented. The current epidemic of kidnapping highlights the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect lives.

“The number of Nigerians in custody of armed groups and kidnappers is unknown. But the victim usually suffer shocking abuses. Several abducted women and girls, including school children have been viciously raped while in captivity.”