‘Don’t Worry’ – Tinubu Reveals Plans To Tackle ‘Japa’ Syndrome

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government, in collaboration with sub-nationals, will train more persons to fill the professional gap now conspicuous in health, tech and other sectors due to the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

Naija News reports that Tinubu gave the assurance on Monday at Owerri, the Imo state capital, shortly after Governor Hope Uzodimma took the oath of office for a second term.

Tinubu said Nigerians should not be bothered about the mass exodus of skilled workers from the country, assuring the citizens that more people would be trained.

Speaking further, the President said the education of children and youths is a priority for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said, “You see the priority in industrialisation. Healthcare will receive more allocation and more attention.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the Japa syndrome, we will train more people and we will supply them self.”

The President also assured the people of the South-East that “the peace you are enjoying here will be better, and we will work more to achieve that peace”.

In other news, in light of the escalating insecurity, abductions, and relentless assaults on the inhabitants of Abuja by bandits, the Commissioner for Public Complaints in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dalhatu Ezekiel, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s capital city.

Naija News reports that Ezekiel made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, lamenting the increased incidents of kidnappings, armed robberies, and violent attacks, which have heightened anxiety and fear among residents of Abuja communities.

Despite several efforts reportedly made by the authorities, residents believe that the authorities haven’t done enough to address the security challenges, leading to frustration and a sense of helplessness.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Ezekiel urged the Federal Government to prioritize the security situation in the area.

He further appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to consider suspending any ongoing projects, if necessary, in order to tackle this crucial issue that directly impacts the lives of FCT residents.