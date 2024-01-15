Declare State Of Emergency In Abuja – FCT PCC Begs Tinubu, Wike

In light of the escalating insecurity, abductions, and relentless assaults on the inhabitants of Abuja by bandits, the Commissioner for Public Complaints in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dalhatu Ezekiel, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s capital city.

Naija News reports that Ezekiel made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, lamenting the increased incidents of kidnappings, armed robberies, and violent attacks, which have heightened anxiety and fear among residents of Abuja communities.

Despite several efforts reportedly made by the authorities, residents believe that the authorities haven’t done enough to address the security challenges, leading to frustration and a sense of helplessness.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Ezekiel urged the Federal Government to prioritize the security situation in the area.

He further appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to consider suspending any ongoing projects, if necessary, in order to tackle this crucial issue that directly impacts the lives of FCT residents.

Additionally, he advocated for the establishment of a civilian joint task force as an alternative approach to combat insecurity in rural areas.