2024: Akeredolu’s Ex-Aide Dumps PDP In Ondo

Allen Sowore, who previously served as a Special Assistant on new media to the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Adviser to the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His decision comes in the wake of internal turmoil within the party in the state.

Sowore, who also held the position of Director of Media and Publicity in the Ondo South Senatorial District during the 2023 General Election, cited the ongoing crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the PDP as the primary reason for his departure.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ll Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government of the State, Sowore elaborated on his decision, linking it to the upcoming governorship election and the discord within the party.

The letter entitled “Resignation of Membership from the PDP” reads, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

”This decision comes as a precursor to the upcoming off-cycle election in Ondo State.

“After careful consideration, I believe it is time for a change in my political direction.

“This change is largely motivated by the persistent internal disputes within the PDP, which I find increasingly concerning.

Story continues below advertisement

“I appreciate your understanding and support regarding this decision. Thank you for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time with the party.”