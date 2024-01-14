Don’t Be Distracted, Ex-Minister Tells Aiyedatiwa

Former Defense Minister Adetokunbo Kayode has advised Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to stay concentrated and focused on working to move the state forward.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa took over as governor after his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, passed away in December after a protracted illness.

However, Aiyedatiwa has, since assuming office, been conferring with both state and non-state stakeholders.

In a statement on Sunday, the former minister urged stakeholders of the state to allow the governor to work.

Kayode said, “Please concentrate on immediate issues like settlement of pending arrears of salaries and pension, and I note with gladness that something is being done on these.

“Critical arterial roads in virtually every Senatorial zone of the state require very urgent attention. We urge the governor to look at these urgently. But how can he be able to do this if hidden and unclean hands continue to distract him? So, let us all give peace a chance so that the state can continue to thrive.

“We are lucky in the state that Governor Lucky is very much loved in Abuja. And he knows what to do. He must leverage his goodwill and the goodwill enjoyed by the late and beloved Governor Akeredolu to bring more federal opportunities for the progress and edification of the state.

“We urge the governor not to be distracted by lame, worthless, and beleaguered allegations and insinuations. These are of no moment or effect, at this time. ”