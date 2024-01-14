AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Made These Four Mistakes In Last Tournament In Cameroon – [Read]

The Super Eagles’ disappointing exit from the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), played in Cameroon, left Nigerian fans heartbroken and devasted at the time.

The Nigerian National Team, however, have another opportunity to correct their errors as the 2023 tournament begins yesterday with the inaugural match featuring the host country Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Naija News reports that Nigeria will play their inaugural match against Equatorial Guinea at 3 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

While there were many factors that contributed to the Super Eagles defeat in their last AFCON appearance, below are four key mistakes the team must avoid in the ongoing tournaments.

Overconfidence:

One of the biggest pitfalls for the Super Eagles was their overconfidence after winning all their group-stage matches. They seemed to believe they had already secured victory, neglecting the importance of maintaining focus and intensity throughout the entire tournament. This complacency likely played a role in their shock defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

Individual errors:

Costly individual errors, like Alex Iwobi’s red card against Tunisia, proved detrimental to the Super Eagles’ progress. Such lapses in concentration and discipline can be the difference between success and failure at the highest level. Maintaining composure and making sound decisions under pressure will be crucial for the team’s future success.

Inefficient attack:

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, the Super Eagles struggled to convert them into goals. Lack of precision in the final third and poor decision-making in the penalty box were often to blame. Sharpening their attacking instincts and improving their finishing will be essential for the team to compete with the continent’s best.

Lack of tactical flexibility:

The Super Eagles seemed to rely heavily on a single playing style throughout the tournament. This predictability made them vulnerable to teams that could adapt and exploit their weaknesses. Developing a more versatile tactical approach that can be adjusted to different opponents will be key to the team’s future success.

By learning from their mistakes at the 2021 AFCON, the Super Eagles can bounce back and achieve greater success in future tournaments.

Naija News recalls that during the previous tournament, Gambia made their debut in the African Cup of Nations.

After successfully progressing from the group stage with a total of seven points, the Scorpions faced Guinea in the Round of 16 and managed to eliminate them, securing a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, their journey came to an end when they were defeated by the host country, Cameroon.

The Winners

In a crucial moment at AFCON 2021, Mendy made a diving save to the right, successfully blocking a penalty kick. This presented Senegal with an opportunity to score the next penalty in order to secure victory.

Former Liverpool star, Sadio Mane, who had previously missed a penalty in the match, confidently stepped up and scored a low shot to the left, securing both a 4-2 shootout victory and Senegal’s first-ever AFCON title.