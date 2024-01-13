Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 13th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 13th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The governors of Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Zamfara states have waved the olive branch at their challengers and asked them to join them in moving the respective states forward following the affirmation of their elections by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Guardian: It was sweet victories for the Governors of Kano State, Yusuf Abba Kabiru; Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang; and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, whose victories at the March 18, 2023 governorship election was affirmed by the Supreme Court, yesterday, following their appeal against their earlier sack by the Court of Appeal.

The Nation: All programmes administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) have been put on hold following allegations of sleaze,according to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Daily Trust: Bandits have been making inroad into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sparking tension among resident. The attackers, it was gathered, usually sneak into the communities through river or bush paths from neighbouring Niger and Kaduna states, where they have established camps, a situation that often leaves little or no chance for the security operatives manning the checkpoints to notice their arrival.

