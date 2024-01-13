Murray-Bruce Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Obi Asika, Ali Nuhu, Nine Others To Head Arts, Culture Agencies

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has congratulated the newly appointed heads of agencies under the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, the former lawmaker said he is confident that under the leadership of the new heads, the creative landscape in Nigeria will flourish.

He urged the new appointees to showcase the nation’s rich cultural heritage to the world and create new opportunities within the arts and cultural spheres.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also congratulated all the heads on their well-deserved positions.

He wrote: “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, as announced by President Bola Tinubu.

“I am confident that under their leadership, the creative landscape in Nigeria will flourish, showcasing our rich cultural heritage to the world and creating new opportunities within the arts and cultural spheres. Congratulations to all the appointees on your well-deserved positions.”

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, approved the appointment of 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new leadership in Arts, Culture and Creative Economy sector.’

The new appointees include Tola Akerele, Director-General of the National Theatre; Shaibu Husseini, Director-General of National Films and Censors Board; Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Aisha Augie, Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture; Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, Chief Conservator, National War Museum; Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General of the National Gallery of Art.

Others are Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General of the National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Khaltume Gana, Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria; Otunba Ajiboye, Director-General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Ali Nuhu, Managing-Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation and Ramatu Mohammed, Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.