I’m Glad Tinubu, Shettima Didn’t Interfere In Supreme Court Ruling Despite Stiff Pressure – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for not interfering in the Kano governorship election legal battle despite stiff pressure from some disgruntled elements.

In a statement on Saturday by his media aide Aliyu Yusuf, the governor stated this while briefing newsmen at the premises of the Supreme Court in Abuja shortly after the affirmation of his election.

The elated governor stated that he was pleased that Tinubu and Shettima never involved themselves in the legal matter.

Governor Yusuf also appreciated all NNPP leaders at all levels, particularly the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, for his guidance and support.

He also extended hands of friendship to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and his followers to join hands with his government towards the development of the state.

The statement reads, “According to Governor Abba, as a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state Kano for the betterment of its teaming citizens.

“People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment to initiating projects, policies and programmes that have a direct bearing on their lives in all facets and across nooks and crannies of the state.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir thanked Almighty Allah, the most exalted for the victory, commending the people of Kano for their support, steadfastness, prayers, sacrifices and brevity in affirming what they have elected as well as the Supreme Court Judges for upholding the glory of the Judiciary.

"He also appreciated NNPP leaders at all levels, particularly the world leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, for his guidance and support during the trying period.

"The Governor noted with pleasure how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Kashim Shettima didn't interfere in the apex court judgement despite stiff pressure from disgruntled quarters."