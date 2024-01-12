Tinubu Congratulates Sanwo-Olu On Supreme Court Victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his 2023 election victory.

The spokesman to the Lagos governor, Gboyega Aksoile, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Friday.

Aksoile said President Tinubu, while having a small bantering with the Governors after Progressive Governors Forum’s meeting earlier today at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, singled out Governor Sanwo-Olu for a warm handshake.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeals filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

He also pronounced that the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of the Labour Party is lacking in merit and is therefore struck out.

The judge held that the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, was duly qualified to contest the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

Rhodes-Vivour had challenged the election victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who contested the March 18, 2023, governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is currently in his second term in office.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adeniran (Jandor).

Justice Adamu Jahiro, who read the lead judgment, held that the appeal is academic.