Sanwo-Olu Speaks After Supreme Court Victory

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his victory.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

He held that the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, was duly qualified to contest the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

However, reacting to the Supreme Court ruling in statement via his official X handle, , Sanwo-Olu invited members of opposition parties to work with his government. He said that the Supreme Court verdict re-validates the trust and confidence of the people in his administration.

He wrote, “I’m grateful for the Supreme Court’s affirmation of my election as Governor of Lagos State.

“An affirmation that revalidates the trust and confidence our people have placed in our vision for a greater Lagos. Thank you all for your unwavering support.

“Like I always say, there are no victors and no vanquished. I invite those still on the fence to join our train of progressive governance. We run an inclusive government and do not claim a monopoly of ideas.

“@drobafemihamzat and I are privileged to have been elected to serve at this auspicious moment in the history of our state. Let’s continue working together to build a Lagos that thrives, progresses, and uplifts every resident.

“The journey continues, and our commitment remains steadfast.”