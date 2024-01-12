Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 12th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 12th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria leadership will hold meetings with the shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank this weekend or early next week as a follow-up to the sack of the boards of directors of the three banks.

The Guardian: His narrow victory in the last presidential election notwithstanding, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, still looked like he enjoyed a tinge of goodwill from those that elected him. That goodwill appeared to have been squandered by a string of unpopular policies, missteps, and outright blunders committed by the administration

Vanguard: Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have weighed in on the recent suspension of handlers of the nation’s social investment programmes, including the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, asking Nigerians to be patient as President Bola Tinubu would only take further actions based on the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The Nation: There is heightened security amid anxiety in some of the states where the Supreme Court judgment is expected today in the dispute over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections. The court yesterday announced that the appeals on Plateau, Kano, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi will be decided today.

Daily Trust: As the Supreme Court continues to pass judgements on governorship tussles in states, there is increased security in eight states where final decisions on who are the governors would be taken Friday

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.