‘I’m Prepared As Ever’ – Atiku Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment On Gov Yusuf, Lawal, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated opposition governors whose elections were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the apex court on Friday upheld the elections of opposition parties governors, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Abba Yusuff (Kano).

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, described the court’s judgment as a win for democracy, stressing the decision of the court is good news to the people of Bauchi, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, and Zamfara states.

While congratulating the governors, the former vice president insisted that only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

Atiku also declared readiness to lead a coalition of opposition political parties against the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the country’s benefit.

He further urged the respective PDP governors, Bauchi, Zamfara, Plateau, and Kano, to see their victories at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of good governance.

Atiku added that with the electioneering phase now concluded, he is confident that the PDP will now be able to focus on its role as the major opposition party in the country.

The statement read in part, “The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election also congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, reaffirming his position that only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria. I am as prepared as ever, to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and Governors, for the good of our country.

“Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.

“There is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”