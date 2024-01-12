The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has expressed his profound grief at the passing of his spokesperson, Isa Gusau.

Gusau passed away at an Indian hospital on Thursday after a lengthy illness, according to an official statement from the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar.

In the statement, Zulum called the deceased a beloved team member and a committed public servant.

Prior to joining Zulum’s government in June 2019, Gusau held the same position under the administration of former Borno Governor Kashim Shettima.

The statement read, “Mallam Isa Gusau was admired by everyone for his commitment to the people of Borno State and his exceptional professionalism in his role.

“He was a tireless advocate for the state and he worked tirelessly to communicate the government’s initiatives and policies to the public with clarity and transparency,” the statement quoted Zulum as saying.

“Isa Gusau will be remembered for his passion for serving the people of Borno State and his dedication to the betterment of the state. His exceptional communication skills played a crucial role in fostering understanding and cooperation between the government and the people.”