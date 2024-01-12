Benue APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Gov Alia, Ode, Others

During a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Makurdi, the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed its unwavering support for Governor Hyacinth Alia and his Deputy, Sam Ode.

The party also extended its vote of confidence to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The party’s chairman, Austin Agada, announced these decisions in a communiqué, which also declared the nullification of the recent wave of suspensions within the party, including the indefinite suspension of certain appointees and loyalists of the state governor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the party has a working constitution, rules and procedures to which the suspension process has to be followed.

“Even when the suspension is carried out using the right procedures, it must be ratified by the State Working Committee, SWC of the party before it can be announced and effected accordingly,” Daily Post quoted Agada saying.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Governor Alia emphasized the importance of his meeting with stakeholders.

The purpose of the recent meeting, he said, was to address any misconceptions of a crisis and to reaffirm his administration’s unwavering loyalty to the APC.

He said, “We are here to correct some frivolities that are going on on social media, and at the end of the meeting, the chairman was able to make some pronouncements over the suspension of certain persons in the party and all that.

“The primary aim is to give us a good sense of oneness, unity, and unity of purpose so that when we come together, we become more of a force.

“And also that we have several projects that we are executing, and I wouldn’t want any distraction from any angle at all.

“So it is very meaningful that we all pledge our loyalty to the APC, that no one is leaving the APC, that we are all one and working for the greatness of the APC, and that we don’t want any distraction from any angle whatsoever.”