Woman Drags Husband To Court Over Impotence, Seeks Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage

A housewife, Sa’adatu Ayuba, has prayed a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court to dissolve her 27-year marriage to her husband, Jalija, over alleged impotence.

The petitioner married Jalija in accordance with Islamic law in 1997 and the union was blessed with five children aged 25, 22, 14, 9 and 7.

Sharing her grievances with the court, Ayuba disclosed that her issue with her husband began after he started keeping a girlfriend.

She lamented that he has been unable to function as a man and she is tired of the situation.

According to her, “I got married since I was 16 years old, I have never been with any other man before my marriage.

“Since two years ago, I have been having misunderstandings with him because he got a girlfriend outside our marriage.

”He has not been functioning as a man, I am tired of the situation and his attitude and want a divorce in the interest of justice. ”

In his response, Jalija said the petitioner’s allegation was false saying he had no girlfriend.

”I married another wife, and I am performing perfectly as a man; the lady I married has one child for me; we got married in her village, ” he said.

He added that he had been playing his role to the petitioner as a real man.

The petitioner, however, faulted her husband’s claim, saying that the woman in question was his girlfriend.

She said that she was not aware that her husband got married to the woman.

The judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, gave the couple one week to settle the matter amicably and adjourned the matter until Jan. 17 for feedback.