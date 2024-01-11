We Will Continue To Support President Tinubu’s Policies – APC Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have promised their continued support for the policies and leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The Governors who met in Abuja on Wednesday under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said they believe in the drive of the President to adequately cater for the welfare of Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said Wednesday’s meeting, which is their first for the year 2024, afforded them the opportunity to review happenings in the country.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting that lasted for over two hours, Uzodinma said: “This is our first meeting since the beginning of this year and the meeting allowed us to review what is going on in the country and also agree on how best to continue to support our government and our party to maximize the benefits of current policies of our administration.

“The progressive governors forum are united in supporting the APC administration ably lead by our abluent President Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. We will continue to support him, we will take his policies to the grassroots and as sub-national leaders of our great party, ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government whose primary objective is to secure the country and provide adequate welfare to the good people of our dear country.”