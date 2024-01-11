Tinubu To Launch Two Books On Buhari Next Week

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to unveil two books on former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 16.

The event, chaired by former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, is expected to be attended by President Buhari himself.

The books are: Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023) by Femi Adesina and Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015-2023) edited by Udu Yakubu.

Addressing the nature of the books, Adesina and Yakubu emphasized that they are not public relations pieces but rather chronicles of President Buhari’s administration crafted for posterity.

They clarified that these books are not biographies of Buhari but rather focused on governance and Nigeria as a whole.

Adesina, expressing his admiration for former President Buhari dating back to his time as the Military Head of State, asserted that the books comprehensively cover all aspects of Buhari’s eight years, including details such as his medical tourism.

Both Adesina and Yakubu urged those interested in gaining insight into Buhari’s eight-year tenure to acquire the books.

They argued that the books would serve as a valuable guide for readers, shaping their perspectives and understanding of Buhari’s legacies.