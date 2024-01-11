Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 11th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 11th January 2024.

The PUNCH: A few hours after dissolving the board of directors governing Polaris, Union, and Keystone banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed new executive directors to oversee the affairs of the deposit money banks. The apex bank, in a statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, released on Thursday morning, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The Guardian: The federal government has taken over three commercial banks – Union, Polaris and Keystone – following the dissolution of their management and boards by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday.

Daily Trust: Eleven decomposing corpses of Fulani from Tulde Fulbe, Ladduga Grazing Reserve in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were on Monday discovered in a forest located near an area called “Crossing” within the local government area.

Tribune: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the dissolution of the boards and management teams of Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank. This decision comes following a meeting involving Yemi Cardoso and Jim Obazee, the special investigator appointed to scrutinise the actions of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and the respective boards and managements of the four banks.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.