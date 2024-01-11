Flashback: ‘Tinubu Can Not Make Progress If Given 30 Years With Nigeria Economy’

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for former Vice-President and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, made headlines on Wednesday with his visit to President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock.

The visit, documented by Bwala in a series of tweets featuring pictures and videos, ignited a flurry of reactions on the internet, with some critics labeling him as lacking principles.

This unexpected meeting comes just two weeks after Bwala appeared on a Channels Television programme, where he was critical of President Tinubu’s handling of the economy.

Bwala had asserted that Tinubu would not be able to make significant progress in the economy even if given 30 years.

He also criticized the President for asking Nigerians for patience, pointing out that Tinubu had less than 70 percent of his tenure remaining.

He said, “When people talk about being patient and waiting, you have to look at the time frame the public officer is expected to execute the work. The President has just been voted into a term of four years. He is eight months into the term which constitutes 31.8 percent of the total time that he has.

“He has less than 70 percent time in government, when is that going to happen? When President Buhari took over in 2015 it was the same language and we patiently followed and he finished the first term and finished the second term.

“When there is a fundamental problem with policy, time is irrelevant, 30 years it will not work. Most of the economists I’ve listened to have faulted the President’s budget with which he was supposed to deliver the agenda flat-out. We want to see deliverables. Nigerians are tired of English, Mathematics, Economics, Science, and Technology. We want to see practical things.”

Weeks later, Bwala told State House correspondents that he could join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the President.

He also stated that he owed no one apologies for visiting Tinubu, his principal biggest political rival.

Bwala said, “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody. APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.

“What I’m saying apart from today that I’m talking here is that you all need to visit my Twitter page. In the last few days, I have been expressing my surprise and appreciation to the President for the decisions he is making.

“So, this is not about political party. And you need to know that, like I said, I was with him before I left. And I was doggedly committed to him. I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”