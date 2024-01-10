Video: See How Samuel Anyanwu Was Received As He Resumes As PDP National Secretary

Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Wednesday resumed duties at the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretariat in Abuja as the party’s National Secretary.

The resumption follows the court order on Tuesday, which affirmed Anyanwu as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu was received with pomp and pageantry by some staff members at the secretariat as his vehicle made its way into the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Some other members of staff also lined up on the way to greet him as he made his way to his office in the secretariat.

Watch the video below.

Recall a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, declared Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the authentic national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the verdict while ruling on the controversy surrounding the national secretary position of the party following the decision of Anyawu to contest the 2023 Imo governorship election and then return to the PDP position after losing at the polls.

The Judge further gave an injunction restraining the national leadership of the PDP from appointing any person as acting national secretary as he held that Anyanwu’s four-year tenure is still running and subsists until Dec. 9, 2025, in line with the party’s constitution.

Justice Ekwo also declared that any meeting held or resolution reached by the party to prematurely remove or prevent Anyanwu from exercising the powers of his office would be in violation of Article 47 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), hence, becomes null and void and of no effect.