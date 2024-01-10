Victor Boniface To Undergo Surgery In Germany

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface will have surgery on his right adductor region in Germany, and it will take him until April to fully heal.

Recall that Victor Boniface sustained the injury while in training with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the 2023 AFCON, which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker lamented about the injury on social media on Monday, saying: “U20 Nations Cup, got injured seven days before nations cup. The Super Eagles got injured six days before the Nations Cup. Na Only GOD Knows why.”

Boniface, who has 16 goals in all competitions this season, is Leverkusen’s highest goalscorer. He has played four times for Nigeria since he made his debut for the Super Eagles in October 2023.

A statement from Bayer Leverkusen reads: “Victor Boniface suffered a muscle-tendon injury in the right adductor area during the Nigerian training camp in Dubai. The striker will undergo surgery in the coming days and is expected to be out of action until early April. We wish you a speedy recovery, Victor!”

Victor Boniface has been replaced in the 2023 AFCON squad by 24-year-old Terem Moffi, who has scored six goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Moffi who has played for the Super Eagles twice in November was an unexpected omission from the team, hence Boniface’s injury is a blessing for him to prove himself to coach Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew.