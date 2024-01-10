Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Refuses To Reveal His First-Choice Goalkeeper

The Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has refused to reveal his first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the commencement of the 2023 AFCON.

On January 14, 2024, Jose Peseiro will finally make public his first-choice goalkeeper when Nigeria plays its first group-stage game against Equatoria Guinea.

Ahead of the tournament, the Portuguese tactician named three goalkeepers in his 25-man squad with no clear intentions of who he intends to use as his first choice.

During the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Guinea in a pre-AFCON friendly, Jose Peseiro decided to use Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali instead of Francis Uzoho.

Recall that in the first pre-AFCON outing against a nearby Abu Dhabi team, the coach used Uzoho, and the game ended 12-0 in favour of Nigeria.

Only 28-year-old Olorunleke Ojo who currently plays for Enyimba of Aba is yet to be tested in an Eagles game ahead of the Tournament.

Even though Uzoho is known for making blunders during games, he is expected to be Jose Peseiro’s first choice due to how long he has been with the Eagles.

On who could end up in his first eleven after losing to Guinea, Peseiro told NFF TV, “Stanley played, I can’t say for anyone who the first 11, I will decide against Equatorial Guinea.”

On the result of the pre-AFCON game, the Portuguese tactician added: “It’s important to win but it’s not important when you try a new system. It’s better to make mistakes now than after. I’m happy about what the players have done so far. I am happy with everybody.

“We tested a new formation 3-4-3 and we had a very good first half. Of course, we trailed 1-0 but we deserved more and even lost a penalty and two or three clear chances. The second half was more balanced between the teams, when you play against a team with good speed and attack, you lose the balance in the midfield and I changed to 4-3-3 after and they got many spaces. I changed the team, played all the players and. I’m happy with the first half, but the second was not good.”