Shekarau Urges Tinubu To Cut Appointees, Commends Betta Edu’s Suspension (Video)

A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the number of his appointees in an effort to decrease the cost of governance.

This suggestion was made during Shekarau’s appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme on Tuesday.

Shekarau proposed that the government should establish a minimum or maximum number of appointees, as he believes some positions may not be necessary.

In the same interview, Shekarau lauded President Tinubu for suspending his humanitarian affairs minister, Betta Edu, who is currently embroiled in a N585 million disbursement scandal.

Edu, who underwent extensive interrogation at the EFCC office on Tuesday, is the first member of the President’s 48-person cabinet to be suspended.

The controversy surrounding Edu escalated when the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, revealed that although her office received a payment request from the humanitarian ministry, it was not acted upon.

Before her ministerial appointment, Edu served as the Cross River State Commissioner for Health and the National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Her political ascent was notable, having held significant state and national offices at a young age, and being a key figure in Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

However, Edu’s tenure as minister was cut short, marking one of the shortest ministerial tenures in recent history.

Concurrently, the EFCC is also investigating Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, over an alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her term.

Farouq, who faced a 12-hour interrogation, is expected to return for further questioning.

Watch the interview below: