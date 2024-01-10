Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 10th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 10th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, over the ongoing investigations into scandals in the ministry.

The Guardian: Many Nigerians are calling for the expansion of investigation into various poverty eradication schemes that have failed to lift at least 133 million multidimensionally poor citizens despite billions of naira invested in the schemes.

Vanguard: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday grilled for hours the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, over the payment of N585 million into a private account.

ThisDay: A THISDAY review of the Act setting up the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shown that President Bola Tinubu may have erred in law in his decision to unilaterally remove the agency’s Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday seized the travel documents of suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Betta Edu and her predecessor Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Daily Trust: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday interrogated the chief executive officers of Zenith, Jaiz and Providus banks over the alleged financial irregularities uncovered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, a reliable source in the commission told Daily Trust.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.