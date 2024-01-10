‘I Cannot Date You’ – BBNaija’s Uriel Tells Men Below 30 Years

Big Brother Naija ‘All-star’ Housemate, Uriel Oputa, says she cannot date men below 30 years old approaching her for a relationship.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, the reality TV star revealed that she is often approached by younger men and some people find it difficult to believe her age due to her physique.

Uriel noted she has always been skeptical about accepting relationship proposals from people below 30 because she is ready to start a family.

She said, “I get approached by younger guys because people don’t believe my age. I’m in my 30s, right? But a lot of 28–29 guys approach me. And I’m like, ‘I cannot date you because I’m in a different stage in life. I’m ready to start a family. What can you offer me? You’re just getting into life.”

Meanwhile, Uriel Oputa has claimed she is better at acting than some actresses in the Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that Uriel, during a recent interview on Cool FM, stated that many filmmakers had approached her to feature in their movies, but she turned them down.

According to the reality TV star, her natural artistic instinct and knowledge of drama in the UK make her better than other movie stars.

Uriel further stated that being stereotyped into a role, predictable scripts, and payment for acting gigs are the reasons for turning down filmmakers.