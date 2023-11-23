Why I’m Better Than Some Actresses In Nollywood – BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate cum singer, Uriel Oputa, has claimed she is better at acting than some actresses in the Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that Uriel, during a recent interview on Cool FM, stated that many filmmakers had approached her to feature in their movies but she turned them down.

According to the reality TV star, her natural artistic instinct and knowledge of drama in the UK make her better than other movie stars.

Uriel further stated that being stereotyped into a role, predictable scripts and payment for acting gigs are the reasons for turning down filmmakers.

She said, “A lot of people [filmmakers] have approached me to be in movies. I get asked to be in movies all the time; in my DM, email, I get approached to be an actress.

“And I know that I’m a very good actress. I am probably better than some of the actresses in Nollywood right now. And that’s me being real. Apart from having a natural artiste instinct, I studied drama in the UK. So, I know that I’m quite a good actor.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been approached by a lot of people to get into acting but I’ve always turned them down. The reason I turned down gigs for acting in Nigeria is because, one, you’re always going to be stereotyped into a role; two, some of the scripts are a bit too predictable; and three, they [filmmakers] don’t pay well.”