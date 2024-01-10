Enitan Takes Over Humanitarian Affairs Ministry After Betta Edu’s Suspension

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, has formally taken over the affairs of the Ministry.

Naija News reports that Enitan’s takeover was in compliance with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to probe the alleged payment of public funds into a private account ordered by the suspended minister, Betta Edu.

Recall that the President had suspended the minister and ordered her to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also further directed Edu to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

Nigerian Tribune reports that a letter directing Enitan’s takeover of the ministry was handed over to him by one of the staff from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) on Monday night.

One of the officials of the Permanent Secretary, who spoke with the newspaper under anonymity, confirmed that the letter was delivered to him, however said that the Permanent Secretary is the one in the best position to give an update on the development.

When informed of the need to get the views of the Permanent Secretary in person, he said: “You know, in civil service, there’s no vacuum.

“And just like you are all aware, the President directed that the perm sec should oversee the affairs of the Ministry.

“So, the right person to talk to you is actually the Permanent Secretary. But he went out for a meeting now.

“But in terms of communicating to the Perm Sec, the Presidency has done that.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has been duly informed to take over.”