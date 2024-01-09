Your Result From Ibadan Is Forged – Group Tackles Aiyedatiwa, He Responds

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and a group, the Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) have gone head-to-head over the certificate forgery allegation levelled against him.

OSRI, in a statement by its group president, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, secretary, Jide Oriola, and publicity secretary Sunday Ayeni, claimed that Aiyedatiwa was involved in certificate forgery, hence, was unfit to be governor.

The group alleged that Aiyedatiwa’s Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2001 was forged.

They insisted that, through investigation, it was discovered that UI did not offer an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration at the time.

“He claimed to have earned an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan in 2001, after which he claimed to have become an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, situated in Lekki, Lagos, though his year and course of study were not included.

“He further claimed to have obtained a Post Graduate Certification in Chief Executive Education (CEP) in Business Management, after which he received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool in the UK in 2013,” OSRI said.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said there was no truth to the claim.

He described the allegation as an attempt to tarnish the governor’s reputation.

Adeniyan stated that the allegation was orchestrated to blackmail his boss, emphasising that the claims were false.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any attempt to raise allegations around the credentials of Mr. Governor is nothing but a plot out of the playbook of those who failed in their efforts to impeach him when he was Deputy Governor,” he said.