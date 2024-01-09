Video: Nigerians React As Gov Fubara’s Ally Confesses To Crime Against Labour Party

Some Nigerians have called for the arrest of the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Ihunwo Chijioke, over a crime against the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Ihunwo, an ally of Governor Sim Fubara, admitted to the crime while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders at Rumunduru ward, in Obio-Akpor local government area, on the feud between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He said LP won the elections in the state during the 2023 polls, but they wrote the results released by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihunwo added that they are not scared of anybody, and it is payback time now.

However, the video has generated reactions from netizens, with many calling for Ihunwo’s arrest.

@ugezu wrote: “A man riding on the back of political razzmatazz, has just confessed to a crime, a deadly crime that bothers on denying the people, the leader they chose. Something aught to happen in a normal state. But Niger Area is surely an abnormal place.”

@billionaire wrote: “Not new everyone knows obi wins hands down but no worries there is a word called karma”

@sbaitalkone wrote: “The truth is coming out little by little, but karma is awaiting you every member of your family, pay back days ahead”

@adejumoke wrote: “He just confessed to a crime, he should be arrested.”

@sosng wrote: “Ode thinks he’s doing confessions 😂. We know Peter Obi won the general elections. Keep suffering and taking yourselves 10 years back in Nigeria”

@felicity wrote: “Can’t believe some Nigerians are there shouting “yes oo” Y’all really deserve what the govt dish out to you”

@meggs.fashion wrote: “Everyone knows that Labour Party won the election”

@wizzy wrote: “I have made up my mind. I have come to do conclusion. It is only the military that can save us from this mess. Cos the citizens will and can never rise up to face this people. We have been too docile has a people. They now rob it on our face”

@kaybozzy wrote: “Labour party won the 2023 presidential election. Everyone knows even emi lo kan”