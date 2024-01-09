Two Female Polytechnic Students Crushed To Death By Truck In Akwa Ibom

Two female students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, tragically lost their lives on Monday when a truck crushed them.

Naija News learnt that the disturbing incident occurred just a short distance away from the school premises, near the junction of Ikot Inyang village, along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene local government area.

It was gathered that the truck driver had lost control of his wheels and collided with the girls, resulting in their immediate deaths.

According to the Daily Post, the victims were identified as Abasifreke Okon and Irene Edwin, hailing from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas, respectively.

The students were reportedly preparing for their practical examination, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, before the unfortunate incident happened.

Abasifreke and Irene, both National Diploma II Science Laboratory Technology students, were known to be close friends and were often referred to as “besties and inseparable twins.”

The tragic accident, however, cut their academic journey short just before they could complete their programmes.

In light of this devastating incident, the Polytechnic management made the decision to postpone the examinations. Many of the classmates of the deceased were reportedly inconsolable, and the remains of the victims were subsequently taken to the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Matthew Olonisaye, attributed the loss of lives to reckless driving and non-adherence to the rules guiding road usage.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Olonisaye urged drivers to make the maintenance of their vehicles a top priority, saying accidents are caused and don’t just happen.

“It actually happened; it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide with the rules that guide the usage of the road, they should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority for any life lost cannot come back. An accident does not just happen; it is caused.

“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives,” the FRSC boss reportedly said.