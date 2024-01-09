Tiwa Savage: Why Are You Still Concerned About Your Ex? – Skitmaker, Ife Knocks Davido

Nigerian Skitmaker, Ife, has slammed award-winning singer, Davido, over his attitude towards those around his babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Naija News reports that this comes after Talent manager, Tee Billz accused Davido of disrespecting his family and bullying his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

Tee Billz alleged that Davido was peddling rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmases, and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.

In the wake of the social media drama, Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido over the alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

In the petition submitted to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, the singer said Davido threatened to harm her.

According to TheCable Lifestyle, she alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

The songstress also asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.

Reacting via a blog post’s comment section, Ife questioned why Davido is concerned about his ex, Momodu, and threatening everyone who hangs out with her.

She wrote: “Why is a happily married man still concerned about his ex so much that he threatens anyone who hangs out with her?”