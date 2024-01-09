Seven Murdered, Scores Missing In Fresh Benue Attack

No fewer than seven persons have been killed in an attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The assailants reportedly attacked a commercial vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages on Sunday and shot at passengers.

The gunmen invaded Mchia community in the night and killed seven persons.

Several others were reported to have been missing during the invasion.

A community leader, Anawah Joseph, who spoke with Punch, disclosed that the attackers laid ambush on the road and shot at a commercial vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages.

He said, “Armed Fulani herders in collaboration with Jukun militias on Sunday shot at a commercial vehicle heading to Lorza where some passengers suffered injury.

“They also invaded Mchia where they slaughtered eight people.”

The Chairman of the local government, Rev Adagbe Jonathan also told the publication that seven persons were killed while several others were still missing.

He said, “It’s true that armed herders in collaboration with Jukun militias attacked my people yesterday (Sunday) at about 9 pm.

“With the help of policemen, we were able to recover five corpses Sunday night while two corpses were recovered this morning (Monday). They also shot at a commercial vehicle where two people were injured.

“As I am talking to you now, the two people who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital at Anyim but many people are still missing.”