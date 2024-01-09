SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan, And Buhari Over Abacha Loot

Rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has tasked the President Bola Tinubu led government to probe the administration of former Nigerian leaders over how they spent the recovered Abacha loot.

In a statement released through its official X account, the group praised the president for investigating allegations leveled against his Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, urging him to demonstrate the same political will by directing the Attorney General of the Federation to enforce a High Court ruling that ordered former Nigerian leaders to account for how Abacha’s loot was spent.

The group wrote, “We welcome the prompt action by President Tinubu to probe the allegations of diversion of public funds against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We urge him to show the same political will to direct the Attorney General to immediately enforce the judgment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordering the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari to account for the spending of $5 billion Abacha loot.”

Recall that SERAP took a firm stance against alleged financial impropriety within the Nigerian government, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate a comprehensive investigation.

In a proactive move, SERAP has urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, along with relevant anti-corruption agencies, to promptly and thoroughly investigate this matter.

The organization argues that the transfer of public funds into private accounts not only creates an appearance of impropriety but also potentially facilitates wrongdoing or diversion of funds intended for public benefit.