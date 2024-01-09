Senegal Star Sadio Mane Marries Longtime Partner Aisha Tamba

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has entered marital bliss with his longtime girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in an intimate ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal.

The nuptial event unfolded on Sunday in Keur Massar, Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.

Captured in a post by Senegalese photographer Magvision, Tamba radiated elegance in her white gown.

In a separate video shared by Dakar Live, a Senegalese TV station, the bride was escorted into a vehicle, surrounded by members of the community showing their support and joy.

The footage also featured Tamba capturing moments with some of her family members.

Mane, adorned in a traditional white Arabian outfit, showcased cultural flair.

The Al Nassr player is presently in training camp with his Senegalese teammates, gearing up for the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mané initiated his professional journey with Metz, the Ligue 2 club, at the youthful age of 19.

In 2012, he made a transition to Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian club, securing triumphs in both the league and domestic cups.

Subsequently, Mané joined the Premier League club Southampton later that summer and then moved to Liverpool in 2016.

Departing from the Merseyside club in 2022, he ventured to Bayern Munich and is presently active in the Saudi League.

Story continues below advertisement

Mané’s exceptional prowess on the field earned him the title of African Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2022.