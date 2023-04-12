Sadio Mane Punched Leroy Sane After Bayern’s Defeat To City

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane allegedly punched his teammate and German international Leroy Sane after the German Bundesliga serial winners suffered their first defeat in the Champions League this season.

Naija News has reported that Premier League reigning champions Manchester City defeated Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round at the Etihad Stadium.

Before the round, Bayern have been victorious in all their Champions League games including a home and away victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

However, all those wins happened under sacked Julian Nagelsmann. Unfortunately, his successor, Thomas Tuchel who had won the title with Chelsea in 2021, could not continue with the winning streak.

One of the aftermaths of the defeat was a reported fight that broke out between Sadio Mane and Sane. The Senegalese forward who joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer allegedly punched Sane so badly that the German star’s lip started bleeding.

According to Sky Germany, the fight took place in the locker room after the unexpected 3-0 defeat at the Etihad.

Before the fight, Mane and Sane were spotted arguing on the pitch and it is believed that it was the spillover of the argument coupled with the embarrassing defeat that sparked the fight in the dressing room.

As of the time of filling in this report, the two players and Bayern Munich were yet to make a public reaction over the incident.