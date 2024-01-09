Police, Military, Destroy IPOB Camp In Imo, Make Arrest

The Imo State Police has destroyed camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Ihite Owerri, in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

The Police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye revealed that the operation was carried out in synergy with the military.

Speaking via a statement, he revealed that one suspect was arrested, while others escaped with gunshot injuries after a protracted gunfight with the terrorists.

The statement revealed that,”Following cases of kidnapping involving Mr Sabinus Ugwuebu, ‘m’, a Road Safety Officer, and HRH Eze Ohiri, former Eze Imo as victims, Police operatives in robust synergy with the Military on 08/01/2023 at about 0330hrs stormed a suspected terrorist camp at Ihite Owerri, in Orlu LGA of Imo state, and arrested one suspect, while others escaped with gunshot injuries after a protracted gunfight with the terrorists.

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims. They will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma noted that the Command will continue to work closely with the Military and other relevant security agencies towards stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the State.