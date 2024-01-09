N585 Million Scandal: ‘My Hands Are Clean’ – Betta Edu Sends Message To N-Power Beneficiaries

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that her hands are clean.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had suspended the Minister for requesting the accountant-general of the federation wire N585 million into a private account, a fund meant for the public to alleviate poverty in some states.

Edu had written the office of the accountant-general, demanding that N585 million earmarked to reduce poverty of vulnerable citizens in Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Lagos, and Ogun be paid into the UBA account — 2003682151— of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

In a statement on her Facebook page addressed to Npower beneficiaries, Betta Edu stated that she is committed to fighting corruption.

She said: “Dear Npower Beneficiaries, I want to assure you all to remain calm and steadfast amidst the recent accusations and suspension I am facing. My heart and hands are clean, and I am committed to fighting corruption.

“It’s essential to be aware that some individuals with impure intentions may use government machinery against you. Stay strong, and together, we will navigate through these challenges.”