BREAKING: SCOAN Releases Statement On BBC’s Revelation About Late TB Joshua, Church – [Full Text]

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has responded to the controversial BBC documentary about its founder, the late Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua.

In a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, SCOAN faulted the broadcasting station and its documentary, describing it as baseless and highlighting that the individuals interviewed in the report were not affiliated with the church.

Naija News understands that the church’s intention in issuing the statement was to clarify any misconceptions that may have arisen from the documentary, which has generated mixed reactions in the Christendom and among concerned Nigerians and authorities.

It is worth noting that the BBC documentary, which was released on Monday, made news headlines with serious allegations against TB Joshua, including accusations of rape by some members.

However, SCOAN has said: “BBC World Service’s investigative unit, codenamed Africa Eye, came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.”

The church emphasized that the investigation was carried out in a manner that deviated from the ethical and foundational principles of the journalism profession.

As per the church’s perspective, journalism, being a societal watchdog, necessitates the practice of fairness, balance, and objectivity to uphold its esteemed position as the fourth estate of the realm.

The statement added: “BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence.

One thing is very obvious, hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”

According to the Church, there are numerous individuals who have experienced astonishing miracles and greatly benefited from the anointing and grace bestowed upon them by the Lord through TB Joshua.

It said these beneficiaries can be found everywhere, and their existence cannot be disputed.

SCOAN observed that many of the individuals reside in the UK, which is the home base of BBC. It, however, expressed regret that the biased investigative eyes of BBC fail to acknowledge their presence and instead rely on obviously biased narrators.

The church said countless broken families that have been reconciled by TB Joshua are also expressing their dissatisfaction with BBC’s broadcast of falsehood.

Additionally, it said that numerous vulnerable children from various parts of the world, some of whom were brought by their parents and others rescued from drug dens or brothels, who have had their destinies restored, are also angered by the offensive reports.

SCOAN said BBC has clearly harmed its own reputation through its compromised and unprofessional journalism.

It added that BBC would not have lost anything if it had gone to the church, even in disguise, in order to have direct experience of what was happening in the synagogue instead of relying on disgruntled and manipulated individuals, some of whom were never known before in the church.

”Some of those identified there are relics of homosexual and lesbian associates. My findings further show that everything the BBC put together is strange to SCOAN.

“One other clearly illogical thing in the charade is the BBC categorical statement that the man of God was involved in all the abuse for over two decades!

“How can that be in a nation governed by law? It shows the station’s crude disrespect and bizarre perception of Nigeria.

“Where were all those shameless interviewees in all the decades? Was it when the man passed on that they suddenly became awake or came back to their senses? Only a fool will have respect for such charlatans,” Daily Post quoted the Church’s statement to have read.

Additionally, disregarding the documentary, the church emphasized that the BBC simply aimed to defame the church by using derogatory language towards it.

The church further stated that it was evident that the individuals behind the biased BBC production must have been envious of the church’s ongoing expansion, likening it to a flourishing tree planted by the riverside.

“Thank God your report exonerated his only wife of any wrongdoings throughout the decades of your so-called investigated lopsided work.

“But did you think any wife at all can see and watch all those nonsensical and annoying scenarios you painted for decades and still kept silent? I am yet to read or see such a woman in the universe!

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable and satanically dubious and malicious,” the church condemned the report, and begged God to forgive the sponsors, saying persecution of divine envoys or servants of God was not new in history.