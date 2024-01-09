Betta Edu’s Suspension Shows Tinubu Has Zero Tolerance For Corruption – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has hailed the suspension of Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Recall that Edu has come under heavy backlash after a leaked letter surfaced where she authorised the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

Following public outcry, Tinubu directed a full investigation of the allegation, later suspended her and asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly probe all financial transactions of her ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the AYCF President, Yerima Shettima, commended President Tinubu for suspending Edu from his cabinet pending a thorough investigation.

Shettima asserted that Edu’s suspension shows that President Tinubu has zero tolerance for corruption and would serve as a warning signal to other ministers to shun activities that will tarnish the image of the administration.

He urged the President to throw more searchlight on other cabinet members to ensure that they do not engage in any activities that will undermine his administration.

He said: “The suspension of the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation is an indication that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has zero tolerance for any form of corruption.

“We as a youth body are hereby reiterating our support for Tinubu’s administration and urge him to throw more searchlight on other cabinet members to ensure that they do not engage in any activities that will undermine his administration.

“With the present development, our eyes will be on all the serving ministers with the view to exposing any of them with any corrupt tendencies.”