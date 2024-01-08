Who Is Prophet T.B. Joshua? Profile Of Controversial ‘Man Of God’ [Photos]

A documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is set to be released today, has revealed alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Naija News understands that as part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of the SCOAN.

The three-part documentary exposes the alleged covert lifestyle of the deceased SCOAN founder, detailing instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.

The sources claimed that although the church was aware of all the allegations, they never investigated them.

Part of the documentary reveals how SCOAN allegedly shielded its congregation from the truth about the collapse of one of the church’s guesthouses in 2014.

But who is T.B Joshua, popularly called “The Prophet.”

T.B. Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader, and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), who passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 57.

Popularly known as Prophet T.B. Joshua, he was one of the most controversial and “enigmatic’’ Nigerian pastors of our time, especially with his preaching style and records of miracle performances.

T.B. Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, in Ondo State, Nigeria, reportedly stayed 15 months in his mother’s womb before he was given birth to.

According to the SCOAN website, Joshua attended St. Stephen’s Anglican Primary School (Ikare-Akoko, Nigeria, 1971-1977).

He had only one year of secondary education before he left to work in a poultry farm.

While in school, he was known as ‘small pastor’ because of his love for the scriptures and gift to predict things that would happen in his community. He was also said to have been the leader of ‘Scripture Union’ while in school.

He had taught children at evening classes and done some menial jobs before he had a revelation to set up a ministry while on a 40-day fast.

In 1987, T.B. Joshua founded The Synagogue Church of All Nations under the bridge linking Ejigbo and Egbe in Lagos State, with just a few members.

The church later grew to have a large number of members within and outside Nigeria, Africa, and Latin America.

He later established the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, which has a wide viewership, especially on cable TV.

T.B. Joshua was a known philanthropist and noted for helping the needy and sponsoring persons.

‘My People FC,’ a football club he started in 2009, was part of his efforts to help the youth, and two members of the team, Sani Emmanuel and Ogenyi Onazi, played for Nigeria Golden Eaglets in the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Also, three club players were sponsored abroad to play professional football in Sweden.

The WBO International Light Middleweight boxing champion King, Davidson Emenogu, had said that T.B. Joshua financially supported him throughout his career.

Forbes, in 2011, wrote that T.B. Joshua was the third-richest pastor in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of between $10 million and $15 million.

He was so popular that Wikipedia documented his social media presence to be massive, with no fewer than 3.5 million fans on Facebook.

“His YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, has over one million YouTube subscribers.

“He was the world’s most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.

“He was described as the “Oprah of Evangelism” and “YouTube’s most popular Pastor”.

Like many influential men, TB Joshua was not without controversies.

On Sept 12, 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in the SCOAN’s premises in Lagos, killing no fewer than 115 people.

Speculations continued to trail the circumstances that led to the collapse, with the former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleging that “Nigeria’s intelligence agencies ‘blew up’ the building’’.

Also, his relationship with other clerics was not smooth, and he was publicly criticized.

The public also questioned the miracles that occurred in his church.

Yet, TB Joshua was unperturbed, and in a 2006 book, “The Mirror,” he said: “Whatever I am today is a product of the conviction that victory through Christ Jesus is victory indeed. The rest is history.”

Nevertheless, T.B. Joshua impacted education, healthcare, peace, and reconciliation, among others.

A Forbes blogger said it was estimated that T.B. Joshua spent $20 million on “education, healthcare and rehabilitation programmes for former Niger Delta militants.”

He was receptive to repentant persons who cut across all walks of life, including rehabilitation of repentant militants, armed robbers, and sex workers who came to the church for ‘deliverance.’

He supported efforts in the 2010 Haiti earthquake and in April 2016 in Ecuador, where he gave humanitarian aid worth over $500,000.

In Ecuador, he funded the rebuilding of a rural school destroyed during the earthquake.

One of his most significant reconciliatory efforts was his involvement in the meeting of the family of the late President of Liberia, Samuel Doe, with the former warlord Yormie Johnson, who was responsible for Doe’s death.

The Nigerian government, in recognition of his humanitarian activities, gave him a National Honour Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2008.

The United Nations also gave him a letter of appreciation.

The Arewa Youth Forum, a predominantly Muslim organization, recognised him as Ambassador of Peace, and ZAKA, Israel’s primary rescue and recovery voluntary service, gave him an ‘award of excellence.’

Until his death after one of his evening services, T.B. Joshua was married to Evelyn Joshua and had three children.

Story continues below advertisement

Prophet TB Joshua’s last words in public were: “Watch and pray.” “One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.”